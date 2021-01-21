saffron.finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.17 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $479.18 or 0.01503426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $3.17 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00126052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068139 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 82,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,496 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

