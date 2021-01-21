Safex Token (SFT) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 217.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $604,946.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

