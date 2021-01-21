Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.28

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.28 and traded as high as $80.12. Safety Insurance Group shares last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,776. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

