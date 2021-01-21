Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $95,077.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001189 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.