Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

