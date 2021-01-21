Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA):

1/13/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/13/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/12/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/7/2021 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $17.00.

12/15/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00.

12/3/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

SBRA opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

