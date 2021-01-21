Sabal Trust CO Trims Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.09% of Peoples Financial Services worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

