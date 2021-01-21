Sabal Trust CO Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.