Sabal Trust CO Makes New $292,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.35 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

