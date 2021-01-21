Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $106.91 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.