Ryan S. Napierski Sells 7,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NUS opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

