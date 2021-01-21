RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS RWEOY remained flat at $$45.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

