RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS RWEOY remained flat at $$45.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.