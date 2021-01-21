RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $31,270.42

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $45,039.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $31,270.42 or 0.98151057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 555 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

