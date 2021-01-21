Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 274,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

