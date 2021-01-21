Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,847.09 ($24.13).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,404.60 ($18.35) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251 ($29.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,342.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,144.82. The company has a market cap of £52.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

