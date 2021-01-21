Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NET. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

NET stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.12 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,820 shares of company stock valued at $79,930,938. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

