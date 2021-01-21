Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $610.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $570.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.91. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $558.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

