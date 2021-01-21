Roxanne Oulman Sells 30,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $232,484.00.
NYSE MDLA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
