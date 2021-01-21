Roxanne Oulman Sells 30,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $232,484.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

