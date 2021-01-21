Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

ROR stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 345.80 ($4.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,295,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,746. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.33. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

