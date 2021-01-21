Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.
ROR stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 345.80 ($4.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,295,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,746. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.33. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile
