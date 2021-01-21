Rosenblatt Securities Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $390.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.59.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $331.41 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

