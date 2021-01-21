Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.11.
RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
