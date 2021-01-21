Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Trading Up 11.3%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 167,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 42,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

