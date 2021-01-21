Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Volume of $948,212.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $948,212.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00010171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00530942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.03930830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

