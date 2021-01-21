Robinson plc (RBN.L) (LON:RBN) Shares Gap Up to $155.00

Robinson plc (RBN.L) (LON:RBN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.00, but opened at $165.00. Robinson plc (RBN.L) shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 39,551 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.06. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.96.

About Robinson plc (RBN.L) (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol activators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars.

