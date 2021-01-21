Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Shares Up 1.4%

Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 133,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 183,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

