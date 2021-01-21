Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $288,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $162.82 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

