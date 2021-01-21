Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $324,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.