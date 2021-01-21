Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.