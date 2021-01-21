Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 13,881 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

