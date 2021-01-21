Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $642.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.