Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

INTC stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

