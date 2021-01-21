Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

