Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
