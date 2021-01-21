RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00 at Guggenheim

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.
RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.
RH stock opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RH by 48.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
