RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00 at Guggenheim

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

RH stock opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RH by 48.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

