Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 388,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.