Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.4%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $42.97. 548,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 494,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.