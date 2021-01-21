Reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -41.56% -6.29% -1.50% Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.52 $126.31 million $1.76 6.38 Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.05 $267.38 million $2.29 13.23

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential downside of 16.52%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

