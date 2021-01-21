Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,713,000 after purchasing an additional 441,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 161,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

