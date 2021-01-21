Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Revain has a market capitalization of $992.90 million and $6.81 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

