Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

