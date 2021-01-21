Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

