ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average is $194.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.