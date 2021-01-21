Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of DIN opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

