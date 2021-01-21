Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $245.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Repligen traded as high as $226.66 and last traded at $222.31, with a volume of 2422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 264.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

