Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 349.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 104,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after buying an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 197.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

