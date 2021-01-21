Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.09 ($41.28).

Several brokerages recently commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of EPA RNO traded up €0.63 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €34.82 ($40.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,323,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.23.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

