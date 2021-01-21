Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

RLAY stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

