Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

