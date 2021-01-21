REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

RGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $665,733.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $972,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

