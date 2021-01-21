Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

