Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

1/19/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $77.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.49. 23,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,229. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -245.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 652,089 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,442. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

